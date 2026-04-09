LAUSD launches family resources website ahead of possible teachers' strike

The Los Angeles Unified School District launched a website to connect families and students with resources in preparation for the possible teachers' strike next week.

The page, schoolupdates.lausd.org, lists information on food distribution sites, mental health resources, child care options and tech support available if the two sides fail to reach a deal by next Tuesday, April 14.

"Our District is committed to ensuring that students continue learning and that families and employees receive timely and accurate information," LAUSD wrote on the website. "During a potential work stoppage, school campuses may be closed. Our goal is to support every student, family, and employee with clear guidance and resources during this time. We appreciate your patience and partnership as we work through any potential disruptions together."

During a rally last month, the United Teachers Los Angeles, Service Employees International Union Local 99, and Associated Administrators of Los Angeles, an affiliate of Teamsters Local 2010, announced the potential strike after negotiating with the district for more than a year.

"Negotiations have been happening for more than 13 months, and this not something we take lightly," xxxxxx said.

The negotiations stalled over sticking points on increased investment in mental health support, special education and higher pay for teachers. UTLA argued for a raise of about 16% and upping the starting pay scale for new educators.

In response, LAUSD offered a 10% raise plus a one-time 3% bonus over three years. LAUSD also said that it pays 100% of monthly healthcare premiums for all qualifying workers and their dependents.

"We don't want to go on strike, but we have the responsibility to do what's right, and that's to fight for a just contract," xxxx said.

District staff added that it is currently spending more money than it brings in. However, the union argued that LAUSD needs to invest to attract new teachers, as many veterans are set to retire over the next five years.

In a statement, LAUSD said it is "committed to reaching agreements that support employees while also protecting the long-term financial stability of the District."

A UTLA spokesperson said the two sides were getting closer to a deal less than a week before the strike deadline. District staff said they have prepared contingency plans if they fail to reach an agreement before April 14.

LA Mayor Karen Bass said she has spoken to both sides, attempting to avoid a possible work stoppage.

"I'm going to do everything I can," Bass said. "We do not need a teacher's strike."