LAUSD teacher rally to take place at Grand Park, upcoming strike possible

Teachers, administration, and staff with the Los Angeles Unified School District are planning a rally at Grand Park on Wednesday afternoon as contract talks with the district stall.

Members from various unions, including the United Teachers Los Angeles union, are expected to attend the 4 p.m. "Fight for LA Rally" to fight for "just contracts."

"I expect a great turnout, because remember it's not just teachers that are walking out," Gloria Martinez, UTLA member, said. She said nurses, librarians, counselors, cafeteria workers and other staff are expected at the rally.

Martinez said the issue is that they have been at the bargaining table for over a year, and that the district is refusing to bring the necessary funds to reach an agreement that makes sense to educators and staff.

"Going on strike is a very difficult decision we don't take lightly. But we are finding ourselves, that the district is putting us in a position where we don't have any other choice but to stand up for what is right for the investments that we need in our schools," Martinez said.

Educators and school staff are calling on the district to meet the following demands:

Equitable wage increases for teachers and school staff

No layoffs

Salaries that allow educators and education workers to afford to live in Los Angeles

Increased hours and staffing for student services

Protections against subcontracting and AI replacing educator jobs

Less crowded classes and more mental health, Special Education staff and counselors to support students

Expanding arts and physical education to all elementary schools

LAUSD leadership is to address the ongoing labor negotiations Thursday morning, "including latest offers, areas of progress, and the District's approach to reaching an agreement that supports students, employees, and long-term financial stability."