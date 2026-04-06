LAUSD teachers strike looms as labor negotiations continue

Tens of thousands of Los Angeles teachers and staff could go on strike next week if their union cannot reach a deal with the school district by April 14.

During a rally last month, the United Teachers Los Angeles, Service Employees International Union Local 99, and Associated Administrators of Los Angeles, an affiliate of Teamsters Local 2010, announced the potential strike after negotiating with the Los Angeles Unified School District for more than a year.

The negotiations stalled because of sticking points over increased investment in mental health support, special education and higher pay for teachers. UTLA argued for a raise of about 16% and upping the starting pay scale for new educators.

"There's a high turnaround in teachers leaving within the first five years of teaching because it is so difficult," UTLA President-elect Gloria Martinez said. "We want to retain those teachers, and compensation is just one aspect of it."

The district offered a 10% raise plus a one-time 3% bonus over three years. LAUSD also said that it pays 100% of monthly healthcare premiums for all qualifying workers and their dependents.

"I want to make it clear, nobody wants a strike," Acting Superintendent Andres Chait said last month. "Strikes are not good for students."

District staff added that it is currently spending more money than it brings in. However, the union argued that LAUSD needs to invest to attract new teachers, as many veterans are set to retire over the next five years.

"It is important for us, for educators, to retire with dignity and to be able to afford, keep their homes and not have to take jobs post-retirement," Martinez said.

The looming strike has stressed mothers like Caryn Dobrow, who has twin sons and went through the LA school strike in 2019. She hopes the city can avoid another walkout.

"I understand what they're fighting for," Dobrow said. "I support them, but I don't support them. It's kind of a weird situation."

Dobrow asked both sides to be reasonable.

"LA Unified, be reasonable. Give them more than what you're offering, " Dobrow said. "UTLA, be reasonable. Don't ask for too much."

UTLA said it is scheduled to meet with the district for more negotiations on Wednesday.