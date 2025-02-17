Watch CBS News
LAUSD cellphone ban set to take effect in hundreds of schools across the district

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

A cellphone ban is expected to go into effect Tuesday at hundreds of schools across the Los Angeles Unified School District, limiting students' use of devices.

The ban which was passed in 2024, is aimed at prohibiting the use of cellphones and social media platforms by students during the school day. The ban will include other electronic devices with smartphone capabilities such as smart watches.

Teenagers looking at their cellphones during school. Daniel de la Hoz via Getty Images

Schools will use different techniques for how they enforce the ban. Some schools will require students to keep their phones in their backpacks and other schools have purchased special equipment.

The district said some reasons for the ban are to improve students' attention in classrooms, limit exposure to inappropriate content and decrease device dependency. The initial proposal cited other bans being implemented across the country.

Some ways of implementing the ban:

  • Stored in backpack
  • Portable storage
  • Magnetic pouches
  • Velcro pouches
  • Classroom phone holder

Even with the ban, the LAUSD said the policy would allow students to have their phones readily accessible so they can use them in emergency situations, following state guidelines under California's Phone-Free School Act, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law in September.

Outlined circumstances when students may use their phones:

  • In the case of an emergency or in response to a perceived threat of danger
  • When a teacher or administrator grants permission
  • When a licensed physician or surgeon determines it is necessary for health or well-being
  • When required in a student's individualized education program 
Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

