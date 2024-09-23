California schools must restrict student cell phone use on campus under law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed legislation that directs school districts across California to draft and implement policies that will limit students' use of cell phones during the school day.

Assembly Bill 3216, dubbed the Phone-Free School Act, requires every school district, charter school and county office of education to form their own set of guidelines by July 1, 2026. The bill was co-authored by Assembly member Josh Hoover of Folsom, who introduced the bill alongside Democratic Assembly members David Alvarez of Chula Vista, Josh Lowenthal of Long Beach and Al Muratsuchi of Torrance.

In August, Newsom previously voiced his opinion on the use of smartphones in schools and the potentially negative mental impact that they have on students.

"We know that excessive smartphone use increases anxiety, depression and other mental health issues — but we have the power to intervene," Newsom said. "This new law will help students focus on academics, social development and the world in front of them, not their screens, when they're in school."

The language of the bipartisan bill, which was passed by legislators in late August, notes the legislation was drafted to address the "growing evidence that unrestricted use of smartphones by pupils at elementary and secondary schools during the schoolday interferes with the educational mission of the schools, lowers pupil performance, particularly among low-achieving pupils, promotes cyberbullying, and contributes to an increase in teenage anxiety, depression, and suicide."

Newsom said that the cell phone policies will need input from stakeholders and educators to ensure that the needs of students are me. Some students could receive exceptions depending on whether a licensed physician or surgeon determines that phone use is necessary for their well-being.

The restrictions would also not be in effect in times of emergency, if there is a perceived threat of danger or if students are given access by school staff on specific occasions. Districts will also be forbidden from monitoring, collecting or accessing information regarding a student's online activities.

Legislators cited a study from the Pew Research Center that found more than 70% of high-schoolers and a third of middle-school teachers report cell phone distractions as a major problem. Another report from Common Sense Media found that nearly 100% of students use their phones for an average of 43 minutes during the school day.

"Combined with the U.S. Surgeon General's warning about the risks of social media, it is urgent to provide reasonable guardrails for smartphone use in schools," said a statement from Newsom's office.

Los Angeles Unified School District recently passed its own ban on phone use ahead of the new school year, citing data that alludes to the negative impacts that phones have on education and the mental health of students. Specifics of their policies have not yet been released but are expected to go into effect to start the 2025-26 school year, which may pave the way for other districts throughout the state.