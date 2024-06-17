LAUSD officials to consider ban of cellphone usage on school campuses

The Los Angeles Unified School District could soon join a growing number of districts across the country that have banned cellphone usage on campuses during school hours.

The issue is up for discussion at Tuesday's board meeting after being propositioned by board member Nick Melvoin, hopeful that the ban would prevent the potentially negative impact that phones have on the mental health and well-being of students.

"The phone free school policy says from the moment students walk into class to the end of the day, they shouldn't have their phones," Melvoin said on Monday. "Let's have kids interact with one another, free from the distractions that we know are harming mental health, their academics."

His resolution cites research that supports the thought that students have less meaningful interactions with classmates and exhibit less propensity for learning when overly involved with their phones.

"Research indicates that excessive cell phone use impacts adolescents mental health and well-being and is associated with increased stress, anxiety, depression, sleep issues, feelings of aggression, and suicidal thoughts," said the Order of Business for Tuesday's meeting.

The motion is already supported by board members Tanya Ortiz Franklin and President Jackie Goldberg. It needs a fourth vote to pass.

It references similar policies that have already gone into place in places like Florida, where public schools began blocking student phone use during instructional time and even prohibiting access to social media while using district WiFi in 2023. Since then, districts in Oklahoma, Kansas, Vermont, Ohio, Louisiana and Pennsylvania have adopted similar legislation, the resolution text states.

If approved, it would take some time before actually going into effect as the resolution calls for the district to develop a set of policies for social media and cell phone use during normal school hours on every LAUSD campus. It would go into effect at the beginning of 2025.

Some parents have voiced opposition on the matter as they would prefer their children to have access to their phones in the event of an emergency.

"They should have it for protection once they leave the school campus," said Regina Schoetz, an LAUSD parent who partially agrees with the motion, but doesn't think that the ultimate decision should fall on the district.

"I don't think there should be a big ban on them or lock them away. I think it's up to the parent," she said.

Melvoin says that the latest policy update to cellphone usage was implemented in 2011 and only calls for no phones during class time.