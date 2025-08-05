The Larry King Collection is up for auction in Los Angeles

Collectors have started placing bids on The Larry King Collection, hoping for a chance to own the legendary talk show host's suspenders, vintage microphones, signed books, and sports memorabilia ahead of the official auction next week.

King made his way into American households through his long-running CNN television talk show "Larry King Live," which ran for 25 years from 1985 through 2010.

He conducted an estimated 50,000 on-air interviews with celebrities, athletes, politicians and businesspeople. With his button-up shirt sleeves rolled up, sporting a pair of suspenders, and a vintage-looking radio microphone propped on the desk in front of him, King managed to disarm his guests with his easy-going style.

Larry King speaks during Larry King Live: Disaster in the Gulf Telethon held at CNN LA on June 21, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. 20096_003_0097.JPG Jordan Strauss

His suspender collection on the auction block spans the decades. So far, his two 1990s suspenders, which include a red pair, have a current high bid of $500. Two pairs gifted from Donald Trump have a current bid of $250, and there are some 1990s Bruno Magli Loafers in there as well.

He died in January 2021 at 87 years old and left behind not only a legacy on the airwaves but also in his collections. Julien's Auctions is hosting the Larry King Collection, with over 400 items available.

"Items on offer will relate to his storied media career, his love of the Los Angeles Dodgers, his personal library, and his personal collectibles." There's even a "I'm Sorry I Bet on Baseball" – Pete Rose signed baseball.

There's a hodgepodge of celebrity-related material, including a "Blackbird Singing" Paul McCartney signed book, a pair of 1980s framed Frank Sinatra letters, and a 2002 Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne "reaffirm wedding vows" invitation.

"Please go to our online catalogue and start scrolling through this exciting auction, which represents the wonderful and unique legacy Mr. Larry King left for us," Julien's Auctions wrote.

Anyone can register to bid at Julien's and the auction takes place on August 12 at 10 a.m.