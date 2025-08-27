Lancaster man suspected of killing his wife is in custody in Peru, Los Angeles County DA says

The husband of a Lancaster woman who was found dead earlier this month in the Angeles National Forest turned himself in on Wednesday to authorities in Peru, according to the National Police of Peru.

Jossimar Cabrera Cornejo remains under "preventive detention" at the Interpol Lima headquarters, the National Police of Peru said on X. He was under Red Notice, which is a request to law enforcement to find and arrest a fugitive pending extradition.

Cornejo, 36, is wanted as a suspect in his wife's death. Sheylla Guttiérez's body was found in the Angeles National Forest days after she was reported missing from Lancaster on Aug. 12. Prosecutors believed that Cornejo fled to Peru after reporting his 33-year-old wife missing.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges against Cornejo on Aug.21 and one day later, filed an extradition warrant for him. The DA's Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Cornejo is in custody in Peru, but does "not have additional information to provide at this time regarding extradition."

Jossimar Cabrera Cornejo National Police of Peru

While investigating Guttiérez's disappearance, detectives discovered surveillance footage from the apartment complex where the couple and their three children lived. It showed Cabrera dragging a large object inside a "large piece of material."

This, and other information, led detectives to suspect foul play. On August 13, members of the Montrose Mountain Search and Rescue Team found an object similar to what Cabrera was seen dragging in the video during their search of the Angeles National Forest.

The discovered material contained the body of Sheylla Cabrera. Her cause of death remains under investigation. The couple's three children were found safe earlier in Peru, as they had been previously reported missing shortly after their mother was found dead.