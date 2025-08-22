Husband of Lancaster mother found dead in Angeles National Forest charged with murder

The husband of 33-year-old Sheylla Guttiérez, who was found dead in the Angeles National Forest days after she was reported missing from Lancaster, has been charged with murder.

Jossimar Cabrera Cornejo, 36, is believed to have fled to Peru after reporting his wife's disappearance, according to detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

On Thursday, LASD announced that he had been charged with murder. On Friday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed an extradition warrant for Cabrera Cornejo.

"The allegations against this man are horrific, and we will do everything possible to bring him back under our jurisdiction to be held accountable," said a statement from District Attorney Nathan Hochman. "Domestic violence creates chaos in our communities and shatters families. My office is committed to bringing stability back into the lives of those who have been victimized."

Sheylla Cabrera.

Guttiérez was reported missing on Aug. 12, deputies said. While investigating the report, detectives discovered surveillance footage from the apartment complex where the couple and their three children lived. It shows Jossimar Cabrera dragging a large object inside a "large piece of material."

"Based on their additional information, they suspected foul play may have been involved with the missing person," deputies said.

Read more: Loved ones hold vigil for Lancaster mother found dead in Angeles National Forest

During a search of the Angeles National Forest on Aug. 13, members of the Montrose Mountain Search and Rescue Team discovered an object similar to what Jossimar Cabrera was seen dragging on video over the side of an embankment, deputies said.

An image of who LA County deputies believe is Jossimar Cabrera, dragging a large object days before his wife's body was found in the Angeles National Forest. Luis Meza

The investigator responded to the scene, and it was discovered that the material contained the body of Sheylla Cabrera, who was pronounced deceased at the scene," said LASD's release at the time. Her cause of death remains under investigation.

By the time that investigators discovered her body, they say that Jossimar Cabrera had already fled from the U.S. He is believed to be in Peru, where his three children were found safe. They had been previously reported missing shortly after their mother was found dead.

If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life in prison.

Investigators are working with international agencies to locate Jossimar Cabrera and have him extradited to the U.S.