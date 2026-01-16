Eldest daughter survives Lakewood triple shooting deaths after father allegedly shot at her, sheriff's homicide investigators say

A 19-year-old Lakewood woman who is the sole survivor of the shooting deaths of her family members was allegedly fired at by her father before he shot himself, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

On Jan. 13, deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at a Lakewood home, where the caller said her father had shot at her and was now lying near her, unconscious on the floor.

When deputies arrived, a 19-year-old woman came out of the home. "She came out of the house extremely distraught," Lt. Daniel Vizcarra said.

Inside the house, deputies found a man lying on the floor in the den with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He has been identified as 52-year-old Hector Lionel Alfaro.

His 48-year-old wife and 17-year-old daughter were also found in the house with gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's department.

Investigators detained the 19-year-old for questioning and learned she was Alfaro's eldest daughter. She said she heard gunshots while she was asleep, and that her father appeared near her with a gun, and allegedly shot at her several times, but he missed.

"Alfaro then shot himself while standing near his 19-year-old daughter," the sheriff's department wrote in a news release.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is advised to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.



