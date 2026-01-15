Watch CBS News
Los Angeles County deputies investigate triple fatal shooting in Lakewood

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Three people are dead after a shooting in Lakewood on Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lakewood Station posted on X, warning the public about police activity on the 5800 block of Lorelei Avenue. They are asking people to avoid the area.

The sheriff's department said deputies responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon around 7:53 a.m.

The cause of the shooting is unknown. There is no suspect information immediately available. 

This is a developing story.  Check back for updates. 

