Los Angeles County deputies investigate triple fatal shooting in Lakewood

Three people are dead after a shooting in Lakewood on Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lakewood Station posted on X, warning the public about police activity on the 5800 block of Lorelei Avenue. They are asking people to avoid the area.

The sheriff's department said deputies responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon around 7:53 a.m.

The cause of the shooting is unknown. There is no suspect information immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.