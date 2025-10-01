Two Delta planes collide on taxiway of New York's LaGuardia Airport

2 planes appear to collide on LaGuardia Airport taxiway

New York — A collision occurred Wednesday night between two Delta Air Lines planes on a taxiway at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

In a statement, Delta Air Lines said that a "low-speed collision" occurred between Endeavor Air Flight 5047, arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Endeavor Flight 5155, which was scheduled to depart for Roanoke, Virginia.

Endeavor is a Delta subsidiary. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in its own statement that the crash occurred just before 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

There was an apparent collision between two planes on a taxiway at LaGuardia Airport on Oct. 1, 2025. CBS News New York

According to the airline, preliminary information indicates that the wing of Flight 5155 made contact with the fuselage of Flight 5047.

The airline said that a flight attendant sustained a minor injury and was treated by EMTs at the scene. The injured person was taken to a hospital, the Port Authority said.

Endeavor Flight 5155 was carrying 32 people, 28 passengers and four crewmembers, Delta said. Endeavor Flight 5047 was carrying 61 people, 57 passengers and 4 crewmembers.

A CBS News producer who was aboard Flight 5047 captured cell phone video of the damage to the wing of the other plane.

In the video, a pilot aboard Flight 5047 can be heard over the intercom telling passengers that "it seems as though there's an aircraft that collided with us."

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

"There was no impact to airport operations," the Port Authority said of the incident.

Passengers were escorted off the planes and onto waiting shuttle buses. The airline said that passengers who needed them would be provided hotel rooms and booked onto new flights Thursday.

"Delta teams at our New York-LaGuardia hub are working to ensure our customers are taken care of after two Delta Connection aircraft operated by Endeavor Air were involved in a low-speed collision during taxi," Delta said in a statement. "Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred as safety of our customers and people comes before all else. We apologize to our customers for the experience."

CBS News New York has also reached out the Federal Aviation Administration for comment, but has not yet heard back.