LAFD issues evacuation warning for Hurst and Sunset burn scars

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued an evacuation warning for possible debris flows in the city's burn scars.

The advisory will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday for parts of Mandeville Canyon, the area surrounding the Hurst Fire and the Sunset Fire burn scar in the Hollywood Hills.

Beginning at midnight Saturday, Caltrans will close a 3.6-mile stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Pacific Coast Highway and Grand View Drive because of the potential mud and debris flows.

Meteorologists expect more rainfall in Southern California this weekend. The rain may arrive as early as Friday night, with the brunt of the storm passing through the region on Saturday. Sunday could have scattered showers, which could total around 1 to 3 inches of rain along the coast and valleys.

The National Weather Service said it may issue a flash flood watch for burn-scar areas in Southern California on Friday night.

Since New Year's Eve, LA County has received a rough average of 1.9 inches of rain.