LA28 defends chairman Wasserman despite appearing in the Epstein files, says he "should continue" to lead Olympics

Despite calls to resign from some state and local leaders due to his association with Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted co-conspirator of criminal sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Executive Committee of the Board for LA28 threw its support behind chairman Casey Wasserman on Wednesday.

In a statement, the committee said a review of Wasserman's relationship with Maxwell found no connection "beyond what has already been publicly documented."

"The Executive Committee of the Board has determined that based on these facts, as well as the strong leadership he has exhibited over the past ten years, Mr. Wasserman should continue to lead LA28 and deliver a safe and successful Games," the statement says.

The review was conducted in partnership with council at O'Melveny & Myers LLP, and dove into Wasserman's appearance in a string of emails the Department of Justice released last weekend as part of its efforts to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

"Twenty-three years ago, before Mr. Wasserman or the public knew of Epstein and Maxwell's deplorable crimes, Mr. Wasserman and his then-wife flew on a humanitarian mission to Africa on Epstein's plane at the invitation of the Clinton Foundation," the statement said. "This was his single interaction with Epstein. Shortly after, he traded the publicly-known emails with Maxwell."

The 2003 emails referenced in the statement appear to show a series of flirtatious correspondence between Maxwell and Wasserman.

"Where are you, I miss you," one email from Wasserman to Maxwell, dated April 1, 2003, says. "I will be in [New York] for 4 days starting April 22...can we book that massage now?"

The committee's backing of Wasserman comes days after he apologized for his relationship with Maxwell.

"I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell, which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light," Wasserman said. He also denied ever maintaining a relationship with Epstein.

Wasserman has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

While Wasserman's role with LA28 could continue with the board's support, his high-profile Hollywood agency could come under fire. On Monday, Grammy-award winning recording artist Chappell Roan announced her departure from the agency after Wasserman's appearance in the Epstein files.