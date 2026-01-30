Watch Live: Millions of Epstein files to be released, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche says in news conference

Washington — Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said Friday that the Justice Department is releasing more than 3 million pages of records related to its investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Blanche said during a news conference at the Justice Department that the release Friday will include more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, and said that in total, the Trump administration has produced roughly 3.5 million pages as part of its efforts to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

That law, passed by Congress and signed by President Trump last year, required the Justice Department to disclose all of its unclassified material related to its investigation into Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell by Dec. 19.

Blanche said that the images and videos made public will include "significant redactions" to protect survivors of Epstein's crimes.

"We redacted every woman depicted in any image or video, with the exception of Maxwell," he said. "We did not redact images of any man, unless it was impossible to redact the woman without also redacting the man."