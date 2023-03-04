LA County Sheriff's recruits struck by driver graduate from academy

After being hit by a wrong-way driving while training last year, the new deputies from Class 464 made sure to honor their fellow recruits who couldn't celebrate the momentous occasion.

During the ceremony, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna presented the family of Alex Martinez with badge number 464.

"He's awake," his sister Dayanna Martinez said. "He knows he's a sheriff. He knows who he is. He's able to communicate with us, by just mouthing words."

While most recruits attended the ceremony, 12 were so severely injured that they couldn't be at the graduation. Martinez is the only one that's still hospitalized.

"We know that prayer has helped him," said Dayanna. "They told us he was going to die several times and he's still here with us so prayer. That's all we ask for."

At the ceremony, several recruits, like Jesse Velasquez, sat in the stands to support the new deputies. Velasquez suffered a dislocated shoulder and lost four teeth.

As he supported his fellow classmates, to return to the academy and graduate.

"It made me stronger really. I mean more than ever," said Velasquez. "The end goal, the product that comes out of the academy, I definitely want to get back in there, graduate and serve my community."

Ernesto Vitela was honored as the recruit with the highest academic achievement.

"Ernesto found out his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer prior to starting the academy," said Luna.

The Sheriff added that Viteta's mother was the deputy's inspiration throughout the academy.

"It's given me the positive energy that I need seeing that he's having his dreams come true," said Vitela's mother Lorene Garcia. "And me fighting to stay here to see it happen. That's the best reward of all."

Resilience was the theme during the day of celebration, especially for Martinez, a CSUN graduate and United States Army Veteran.

His family said he's currently waiting for a lung transplant.

"I want to ask the UCLA medical team to not give up on my brother," his sister said. "Because my brother's will to live is so strong.

THe driver of the car that hit the recruits was initially arrested and then released. No charges have been filed and the California Highway Patrol is still investigating.