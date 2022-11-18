Deputies say driver intentionally hit law enforcement recruits in Whittier; releases him citing insufficient evidence

Driver responsible for cadet crash released hours after deputies say he did it intentionally

The driver that plowed through dozens of Los Angeles County Sheriff's recruits did so intentionally, according to investigators.

"They developed probable cause to believe it was intentional," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in an interview with NewsNation.

Deputies later released the driver because they had "insufficient evidence." The department said they'll continue to investigate and may arrest him again.

The Sheriff's Department has not released specific information as to why this crash is now believed to be intentional.

Whittier, CA - November 16: Ten Los Angeles County sheriff's cadets were injured Wednesday morning when a driver plowed into them during a morning run in Whittier. The crash occurred near the sheriff's training academy, near Mills Avenue and Trumball Street on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 in Whittier, California. Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The SUV was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road and swerved into a group of 75 cadets running. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, 25 Sheriff's recruits were injured in the crash. All victims were taken to multiple hospitals in the area. Those with the worst injuries were taken to UC Irvine Medical Center and St. Francis Medical Center.

"Tragedy struck our department," said Villanueva during a news conference Wednesday.

Five people were in critical condition, four suffered "moderate" injuries, and 14 suffered minor injuries, firefighters reported.

The driver, identified by law enforcement as 22-year-old Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez of Diamond Bar, was detained near the scene of the crash. He was later arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer. He is being held without bail.

The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. near Mills Avenue and Trumball Street. The recruits are with a class assigned to the STAR Explore Training Academy.

Villanueva said the driver passed an alcohol breathalyzer test.

He added the training class included recruits from various law enforcement agencies, and the group of injured trainees includes two each from the Bell and Glendale police departments and one from the Pasadena Police Department. The rest were all sheriff's department trainees.