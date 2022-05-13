LA gas prices continue steady rise, cross the $5.90 mark again

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 16th straight day Friday, hitting $5.919 per gallon.

The price rose 2.2 cents over the last 24 hours, the largest daily increase since Feb. 25, according to the latest numbers from AAA.

The 16-day streak follows a run of 28 decreases in 30 days.

The average price is 6.7 cents more than one week ago, 8.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.75 greater than one year ago. It is still 15 cents less than the record high of $6.07 set on March 28.

The national average price rose 1.4 cents Friday to a record $4.43, erasing the previous record set Thursday.

"The Phillips 66 Wilmington refinery has been undergoing planned maintenance for nearly a month, keeping upward pressure on local prices, according to Oil Price Information Service," said Doug Shupe, a spokesperson for AAA.

"Another phenomenon that has occurred during this latest price run-up is that premium gasoline has become even more expensive compared to regular grade gasoline. The Auto Club's Automotive Research Center has found that if your vehicle's manual just recommends premium fuel and does not require it, the vehicle will operate safely and efficiently with the much less expensive regular gas."

Gas prices have been on the rise since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in March. The invasion has continued to destabilize energy markets worldwide.

California gas prices are also exacerbated because the state has the highest gas tax in the nation, at 51.1 cents per gallon. The gas tax is scheduled to increase again on July 1 because of inflation.

Republican state leaders have called for a temporary suspension of the gas tax, a proposal which Democratic leaders oppose. Gov. Gavin Newsom has countered with a gas rebate.

In late March, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. would release one million barrels of oil per day to help combat the rising prices.