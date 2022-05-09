LA County gas prices rise a 12th day in a row to an average of $5.89 per gallon of regular gas

There's bad news Monday for Southern Californians who had hoped gas prices might somehow make their way back down below $5 a gallon.

Gas prices continued their relentless rise, going up to an average $5.89 for a gallon of regular gas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. That average price was just six cents lower in Orange County at $5.83 and in the Inland Empire at $5.80.

Analysts say crude prices are unlikely to g down as long as supply remains tight due to continuing pandemic shortages and the war in Ukraine. And supplies may get even tighter as demand goes up ahead of the summer driving season.

In March, President Biden released a million barrels of oil from the federal Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which seemed to help bring down prices for a short time. But gas prices in Los Angeles County have been on the rise for 12 consecutive days.

The president reportedly plans to continue using the strategic oil reserve for six months in the hopes that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will calm down.

Californians feeling pain at the pump won't get any rebate relief any time soon either — Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to send up to $400 to vehicle owners won't happen until October at the earliest, according to a report.