LA city budget deficit threatens future of free showers program for homeless

Homeless in Los Angeles for the better part of 20 years, Anthony Rodabaudh may not have a roof over his head, but he still has a lot of pride.

Three times a week, he goes to a mobile shower in the Westlake District.

"I don't want to offend people," Rodabaudh said.

Eight trailers similar to the one Rodabaudh uses serve a part of the city with a large homeless population. Shower of Hope is funded through the LA Sanitation Department, but with City Hall dealing with an $800 million budget deficit, the service's future is in jeopardy.

"If this went away, everybody would smell pretty bad," Rodabaudh said.

Mel Tillekeratne, the executive director of the 5-year-old program, said personal hygiene is essential for public health.

"In the last two weeks, the City of LA has had two hepatitis and one typhus outbreak," Tillekeratne said.

The showers and bathrooms are sanitized between each use. The staff, which consists of former gang members and convicts trying to turn their lives around, also offers free hygiene products.

"It's very prideful for me because I get to help out people in the way I was helped before, when I was in the street," mobile manager Estefani Bandala said.

Last week, Council Hugo Soto-Martinez introduced a motion to locate funding to restore the program that people often use before they go to work.

"Nobody is going to hire you if you don't show up clean," Tillekeratne said. "Nobody wants you at work if you're not clean, and you're not going to feel comfortable if you're not clean."

Rodabaudh echoed Tillekeratne's message.

"It's better to be dressed well and presentable," he said. "People give you a shot at a career and whatnot. If you look like crap, they won't."