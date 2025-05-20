Off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy killed in multi-car crash in Santa Clarita identified

The 21-year-old off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy who was killed in a multi-car crash in Santa Clarita has been identified as Deputy Daniel V. Chavira, authorities say.

Chavira died after being airlifted from a three-car crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road south of Dry Gulch, Saugus, the California Highway Patrol said. Four other people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Deputy Daniel V. Chavira joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in May 2024 and was assigned to the North County Correctional Facility. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The sheriff's department said that Chavira joined the department in May 2024, after graduating from Academy Class 476 and was assigned to the North County Correctional Facility.

"He is survived by his father Rodrigo Valencia, his two brothers, Rodrigo Valencia and Deputy Rene Valencia-Chavira, who works at Lancaster Station, and his wife Deputy Crystal Valencia, who works at San Fernando Court," the sheriff's department said. "His sister Detective Nancy Alcaraz and her husband, Deputy Martin Alcaraz, who both work at Palmdale Station."

It is unclear how the crash occurred, and the CHP is continuing to investigate the incident.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of one of our own, who was taken from us far too soon," said Sheriff Robert Luna in a statement. "Our Deputy dedicated his life to the service and safety of others, both in and out of uniform. His commitment to public safety was not just a job—it was who he was. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all who knew him."

A procession was held for Chavira Monday night in Santa Clarita. Several agencies lined the streets, paying their respects to the fallen deputy.