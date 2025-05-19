Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy dies in multi-car crash in Santa Clarita

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was killed in a multi-car crash in Santa Clarita on Monday afternoon.

It happened at around 3:20 p.m. on San Francisquito Canyon Road south of Dry Gulch, Saugus,, according to a statement from Sheriff Robert Luna.

California Highway Patrol officers say that three cars were involved and that five people were taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital for injuries of varying severity, including the 21-year-old deputy, who died sometime after arrival.

He has not yet been identified, but department officials say that he joined in May 2024 after completing the training academy. He was assigned to the North County Correctional Facility.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of one of our own, who was taken from us far too soon," said Luna's statement. "Our Deputy dedicated his life to the service and safety of others, both in and out of uniform. His commitment to public safety was not just a job—it was who he was. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all who knew him."

All four of the other victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance while the deputy was airlifted, CHP said.

The road was reopened to traffic at around 5:30 p.m., according to CHP officers. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of this deputy, our thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department during this incredibly difficult time. We honor his service and commitment to our community," said a statement from CHP Captain E. A. Krusey.