Kings ink Vladislav Gavrikov to two-year extension worth $11.75 million

The Los Angeles Kings have extended defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to a two-year deal worth $11.75 million.

Gavrikov, 27, was acquired by the Kings at the trade deadline during a deal with the Blue Jackets. He was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after completing the three-year deal he signed with Columbus.

In 72 contests between the Blue Jackets and Kings, Gavrikov had six goals and 19 points. He also had 74 hits and 115 blocks.

He was part of the deal that saw the Kings part with Jonathan Quick, who was initially sent to Columbus before being dealt to the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The Russia native figures to slot into the top-four of the Kings' backend after seeing time with both Drew Doughty and Matt Roy on the ice last season.

The signing is the latest move made by the Kings' front office, which acquired defenseman Kevin Connauton and forward Hayden Hodgson in a three-team trade on June 6.