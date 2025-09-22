Jimmy Kimmel's suspension draws politicians, union leaders to Hollywood for free speech rally

Several politicians and local leaders gathered in Hollywood outside of Jimmy Kimmel's studio to host a rally calling for the protection of the First Amendment on Monday morning, following his suspension.

Congresswoman Laura Friedman was joined by colleagues, including Congresswoman Judy Chu, Congressman Brad Sherman, and Congressman Ted Lieu, characterizing Kimmel's suspension as a direct violation of the First Amendment and the right to free speech.

Politicians and local leaders called out the Trump administration, alleging Kimmel's suspension was a sign of "authoritarianism." Chu claimed President Trump has been vocal about Kimmel's removal from TV for months.

"Every single one of us has the responsibility to stand up for our Constitutional rights that are under attack," Chu said.

This rally comes after similar ones across the country following ABC's announcement that "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was "pre-empted indefinitely." The network cited comments Kimmel made during his show on Monday in response to the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. ABC's announcement was made after media giant Nexstar Media Group announced it would pre-empt Kimmel's show indefinitely on all of its stations over his remarks.

Sherman said that Kimmel's remarks in "no way criticized Charlie Kirk" but instead made a comment about his assassin. He said Kimmel's remarks did not make fun of Kirk's death.

"There is ugly speech, there is gross speech, there is evil speech, and it is all protected by the First Amendment," Sherman said.

Sherman said his family will be boycotting corporations and businesses that run ads during the time slot of Kimmel's show.

Some union leaders who represent workers who have been affected by the suspension also spoke at the rally. President of the Writers' Guild of America West, Meredith Stiehm, said she is outraged at the decision by ABC and Disney.

"This cowardice has not only put the livelihoods of 20 writers, their crew members and performers in limbo, it has put our industry and our democracy in danger," Stiehm said. "Our democracy depends, more than anything else, on our rights to speak freely without retaliation from the government."

Almost an hour after the rally ended, CBS Los Angeles received a statement from Disney saying that over the last couple of days, they have had "thoughtful conversations with Jimmy" and have "reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."