James helps Lakers stop 4-game slide with win over Magic

LeBron James scored 28 points, Russell Westbrook had a triple-double and the Los Angeles Lakers stopped a four-game slide, beating the Orlando Magic 129-110 on Tuesday night.

James also had seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. The four-time NBA MVP had scored at least 30 points in each of his last seven games.

Thomas Bryant added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who shot 54.4% from the field. Westbrook finished with 15 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds in a reserve role.

Markelle Fultz led Orlando with 16 points. Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. each had 15.

Magic rookie Paolo Banchero finished with four points and five fouls while spending most of his 22 minutes guarding James.

Orlando had won eight of nine.

Lonnie Walker IV scored eight points during a 10-1 run late in the first half that lifted the Lakers to a 16-point lead.

After missing their first five shots, the Lakers shot 24 for 40 (60%) for the remainder of the first half and led 65-55 at the break.

After Banchero and Mo Wagner got into foul trouble early in the fourth quarter, James scored 10 points — all inside — to help Los Angeles maintain its double-digit lead.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Averaging an NBA-low 10.15 3-pointers per game coming in, the Lakers made nine in the first half and 17 in the game. ... F Anthony Davis missed a sixth game with a right foot stress injury. He is expected to miss at least three more weeks. ... F Juan Toscano-Anderson missed a 10th game with a right ankle sprain, but coach Darvin Ham said he is "extremely close" to being activated.

Magic: The crowd of 19,482 was the largest ever for a Magic home game. ... G Jalen Suggs missed a 16th straight game with a sprained right ankle.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Play at Miami on Wednesday night.

Magic: Play at Detroit on Wednesday night.