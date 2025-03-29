Watch CBS News
Jackpot-winning Powerball ticket worth $515 million sold in Anaheim

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
A jackpot winning Powerball ticket worth $515 million was sold in Anaheim, according to lottery officials. 

The ticket, which bore the winning numbers 21, 7, 11, 61, 53 and the Powerball of 2, was sold at the 7-Eleven store located at 763 N. Euclid Street, according to the California Lottery

Now, the winner has a year to come forward and claim their half-billion dollar prize. 

The 7-Eleven store that sold the ticket will also earn a $1 million bonus, officials said. 

Saturday night's draw was the 29th consecutive since an Oregon man won more than $328 billion in January. 

Powerball's next drawing will be on Monday and the jackpot resets to $20 million. 

Southern California has seen several lottery players take home massive jackpots in recent years, most notably when someone in Kern County bought a Powerball ticket worth $1.765 billion in 2023 and eight months earlier a $1.08 billion ticket was sold at a downtown Los Angeles market. In 2022, Los Angeles man Edwin Castro claimed the largest U.S. lottery prize ever when he bought the $2.04 billion ticket from Joe's Service Center in Altadena. 

Players win the jackpot by matching all five white balls and the red Powerball.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Powerball is played in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

