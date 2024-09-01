Inside SoCal: Frogtown (9/1)

Frogtown, otherwise known as Elysian Valley, is a charmingly quirky gem in the middle of Los Angeles. From shops and cafes to kayaks and the Los Angeles River, there is plenty to explore and the best way is from the bike path.

LA RIVER KAYAK SAFARI

For most of Los Angeles, the LA River isn't exactly what you'd call a wildlife haven. The exception is in Frogtown (Elysian Valley) where the concrete river bottom is replaced by an actual river bed. LA River Kayak Safari was founded to offer Angelenos a place to enjoy the wildlife and green space as you paddle through calm waters and mild whitewater. Guided by passionate locals dedicated to the river's restoration, it's a fun, informative adventure. Ready to paddle?

LA River Kayak Safari

riversafari.info@gmail.com

323-481-9208

lariverkayaksafari.org

SPOKE

For Laurie Winston and her partner, Richard Latronica, a chance ride down the LA River bike path took them past an auto body shop that was for lease. It sparked an idea – to create a welcoming spot for cyclists and the local community. Spoke started as a coffee cart and bike shop. Nearly a decade later, it's a vibrant spot that combines a bike repair and rental shop with a cozy cafe serving specialty coffee, craft beer, and natural wine, plus breakfast sandwiches, salads, and snacks. Whether you're a local or just passing through, Spoke offers a welcoming space to relax, refuel, and get your bike fixed. Don't miss their Spoke Nights for rotating craft beers and food pop-ups!

Spoke

3050 North Coolidge Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90039

323-684-1130

info@spokebicyclecafe.com

spokebicyclecafe.com

LINGUA FRANCA & WAX PAPER

Lingua Franca and Wax Paper are two beloved eateries in Los Angeles, owned by Peter and Lauren Lemos. Lingua Franca, located along the Los Angeles River, offers a hyper-seasonal menu that celebrates California's local produce. Wax Paper, known for its creative sandwiches named after NPR hosts, provides a quirky and fun dining experience. Both restaurants emphasize community and creativity, making them unique spots for food lovers. The Lemos duo's passion for quality ingredients and innovative recipes shines through in every dish they serve.

Lingua Franca

2990 Allesandro Street

Los Angeles, CA 90039

linguafrancaco.com

Wax Paper - Frogtown

2902 Knox Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90039

waxpaperco.com