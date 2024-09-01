Watch CBS News

Inside SoCal: Frogtown (9/1)

Frogtown, otherwise known as Elysian Valley, is a charmingly quirky gem in the middle of Los Angeles. From shops and cafes to kayaks and the Los Angeles River, there is plenty to explore, and the best way is from the bike path! Erica Olsen reports.
