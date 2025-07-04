Watch CBS News
Local News

Immigration enforcement protesters take to downtown LA streets on July 4th

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Immigration enforcement protesters march through downtown LA
Immigration enforcement protesters march through downtown LA 02:21

A large group of federal immigration enforcement protesters are marching through downtown Los Angeles streets on Friday afternoon.

In a news release, the protesters called the July 4th rally a "march against ICE, federal occupation in downtown LA."  As a series of immigration raids occurred through the L.A. area beginning last month, the Trump administration ordered the deployment of National Guard soldiers and Marines in response to protests that erupted.  

Friday's protest group met up around 9:30 a.m. outside City Hall on Spring Street and took to a planned 1.5-mile route through downtown.

Around noon, the march appeared peaceful as protesters carried signs and Mexican and American flags through the streets and sidewalks.

A full loop is planned along West Ceasar Chavez Avenue, Grand Avenue and back to Spring Street, where the rally began. 

screenshot-2025-07-04-122541.png
Friday's protest group met up around 9:30 a.m. outside City Hall and continued marching along a downtown LA 1.5-mile planned route. KCAL News
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.