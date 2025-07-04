Immigration enforcement protesters take to downtown LA streets on July 4th

A large group of federal immigration enforcement protesters are marching through downtown Los Angeles streets on Friday afternoon.

In a news release, the protesters called the July 4th rally a "march against ICE, federal occupation in downtown LA." As a series of immigration raids occurred through the L.A. area beginning last month, the Trump administration ordered the deployment of National Guard soldiers and Marines in response to protests that erupted.

Friday's protest group met up around 9:30 a.m. outside City Hall on Spring Street and took to a planned 1.5-mile route through downtown.

Around noon, the march appeared peaceful as protesters carried signs and Mexican and American flags through the streets and sidewalks.

A full loop is planned along West Ceasar Chavez Avenue, Grand Avenue and back to Spring Street, where the rally began.

