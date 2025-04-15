Ice Cube honored at Hollywood TCL Chinese Theatre handprint ceremony

Los Angeles native Ice Cube will leave his mark at a hand and footprint ceremony at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday.

The 11 a.m. ceremony honors the rapper, songwriter and film star notably known for his lyrics on N.W.A.'s 1989 album, "Straight Outta Compton."

Along with the ceremonial honors, the 55-year-old is set to announce his first domestic headlining tour in over a decade. The Truth To Power: 4 Decades of Attitude tour kicks off on Sept. 4, with a Sept. 28 Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena performance.

The rapper recently showed some LA love performing "It Was a Good Day" ahead of the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 2. He again wore Dodger blue to celebrate the World Series champs, belting out "It Was a Good Day" to a stadium full of celebratory fans and players.

Born O'Shea Jackson Sr., he formed his first rap group C.I.A. in 1986, and in 1987, he joined Dr. Dre and Eazy E to form the gangsta rap group N.W.A.

Cube left N.W.A. in 1989 to launch a solo rap career and team with other artists. He started his film career with a role in director John Singleton's 1991 feature debut of "Boyz n the Hood," named after a 1987 rap song that Ice Cube wrote.

One of the speakers at Tuesday's Hollywood ceremony includes Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., who portrayed his father in the 2015 N.W.A biopic, "Straight Outta Compton."

Comedian and actor Mike Epps will also speak at the ceremony. Epps co-starred with Ice Cube in a series of comedic films, "Next Friday," "Friday After Next," "All About The Benjamins" and "Lottery Ticket."

N.W.A was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024.

Ice Cube has released 11 studio albums. Each of the first five were certified platinum and the next two were certified gold.

He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.