Huntington Beach police investigate shooting outside California Closets building, leaving 1 person injured

Investigators with the Huntington Beach Police Department are investigating an early Monday morning shooting that left a man injured outside a California Closets distribution center building.

The shooting was reported at Skylab Road and Springdale Street around 7:15 a.m. Aerial footage showed investigators responding to the commercial area complex.

Witness Russell Eckiwaudah said he heard the shooting. "All of the sudden I heard six shots and I went back in …" he said.

HBPD reported that the shooting did not appear to be random and that the injured person was transported to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

On Tuesday, investigators revealed that the suspect had fired shots at two people, but one was not struck by gunfire.

Later in the day, at around 9:30 a.m., the suspect in the shooting was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop in South Gate in Los Angeles County.

She has since been identified as 29-year-old Lucero San Pedro Castro, of Baldwin Park, an employee at the warehouse.

The Huntington Beach Police Department is investigating a Monday morning shooting. KCAL News