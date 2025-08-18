Woman wanted for Huntington Beach business shooting fatally shot by police in L.A. County

Police fatally shot a woman in South Gate on Monday afternoon, hours after she was allegedly involved in a shooting at a Huntington Beach business that left a man hospitalized.

The first shooting happened at around 7:15 a.m. in the parking lot of California Closets, which is located in the 5900 block of Skylab Road, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

The victim in that shooting, who hasn't yet been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. It remains unclear if he was an employee of the business.

Witnesses said that they heard as many as six gunshots followed by screaming.

Footage from the scene showed a pile of clothes and shoes next to a pickup truck outside of the business, a short distance away from a long line of blood that ran through the parking lot.

Nearly two hours after the first shooting, at around 9:30 a.m., officers in South Gate spotted a car that was believed to be connected to the earlier incident. When they pulled the car over, somewhere in the 8600 block of San Carlos Avenue at Firestone Boulevard, police said that the woman produced a gun, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives, who are providing an independent investigation into the incident.

Officers opened fire on the woman, who was struck by at least one gunshot. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was later declared dead.

She was identified later Monday as 29-year-old Baldwin Park resident Lucero San Pedro-Castro. Huntington Beach police on Tuesday said that she was an employee at the warehouse, and that she fired at two people, though one was not struck by gunfire.

Investigators have not yet provided details on the relationship between the woman and the man she allegedly shot in Huntington Beach. They have also been unable to provide a motive for the shooting.

A spokesperson for California Closets shared a statement with CBS News Los Angeles after the incident. In part, it said: "We are extremely saddened by this morning's shooting onsite at our Orange County location in Huntington Beach, CA. Our hearts are with those injured or otherwise impacted, and we wish them a full recovery and strength for their families and community."

They said that the business would be closed until further notice.

contributed to this report.