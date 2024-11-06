Homes destroyed as Ventura County residents flee Mountain Fire: "Never seen anything like this"

"We've never seen anything like this," Ventura County man says of Mountain Fire

"We've never seen anything like this," Ventura County man says of Mountain Fire

As the Mountain Fire tore through Ventura County neighborhoods Wednesday, the wildfire injured several people and burned homes to the ground while residents in Camarillo and Moorpark fled for their lives.

"We've never seen anything like this before. Never thought anything like this would happen to us," said Ken Levin, who lives near the Spanish Hills area and was evacuated. He said firefighters were tackling the massive blaze in an area behind his house. "Thank God for our firefighters that are here to help us when we need it."

Watching flames rip over a nearby hillside, he said he was just thankful his wife and him were OK. She had left their home earlier in the day. "I'm alive. My wife is alive. We have everything we need. This can be replaced," he said.

A firefighter pulls a hose in front of a burning house as the Mountain Fire scorches acres in Camarillo Heights, Camarillo, California, on November 6, 2024.

Within five hours, after first sparking near Moorpark just before 9 a.m., the wildfire had scorched more than 10,400 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. Rescue efforts have been the main priority of those responding on the ground, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

"Firefighters were, right off the bat, engaged in pulling people out of their houses and saving lives," said Ventura County Fire Captain Trevor Johnson as he spoke to reporters during a 3 p.m. news conference.

Some residents described trying to get out their friends and family members, helping them pack up belongings as they left as quickly as possible.

In Camarillo, Cindi Hitt went to her friend's home to help her evacuate, collecting the woman's belongings along with her dog and a dress she plans to wear to her daughter's upcoming wedding.

"She was so rattled. She couldn't really tell me what all to get, and I was rattled," Hitt said. "Then, I realized I couldn't stay there any longer. It was just time to go."

When she tried leaving, Hitt said she almost wasn't able to drive away.

"My car got stuck right next to where the flames were," she said. "The firemen were right there. They were so helpful."

The firefighters managed to get Hitt's car moving and she was able to drive away.

But she urges other people in the area to get out as quickly as possible, saying she didn't know about the mandatory evacuations since she doesn't live there.

"It was very scary. All I can tell you is... Do not wait," Hitt said.

A house is engulfed in the flames of the Mountain Fire as the wildfire scorches acres in Camarillo Heights, Camarillo, California, on November 6, 2024.

On Tuesday, National Weather Service Los Angeles announced a "particularly dangerous situation" Red Flag warning for the coming days, a rare weather advisory typically issued once every few years which carries a higher risk level than regular Red Flag warnings.

Devon Davis, who lives near the Spanish Hills area, said he heard about the warning and tried to prepare.

"This was a total scenario that could happen," Davis said of the massive Mountain Fire. "But we are seeing it happen today."

As the wildfire grew through the morning, he went to his aunt's home in Camarillo Heights, a particularly hard-hit area that Gov. Gavin Newsom said state officials are monitoring as they work with local authorities.

"But she got out. She is safe, and she's with us now," Davis said, adding that his family managed to help his grandmother evacuate her Spanish Hills home. "We've just been traveling, trying to get friends, family, you name it – just organized and out on a quick basis."

"It's a scramble," he said.