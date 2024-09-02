Watch CBS News
Homeless man allegedly stabs resident during burglary in Long Beach

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Officers arrested a homeless man for allegedly stabbing a Long Beach resident during a burglary Monday morning. 

The Long Beach Police Department said the burglary happened at about 5:10 a.m. along South 4th Place next to Alamitos Beach.  Officers found the victim with non-life-threatening stab wounds to his upper body. 

Police believe the victim struggled with the suspect during the break-in before being stabbed. While the suspect disappeared before police arrived, they located him nearby. 

Anthony Bartolo Olivas, 46, refused to surrender to police until they shot him with 40mm less-lethal rounds. Paramedics took Olivas to the hospital after police arrested him. 

He was booked for burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. Olivas will be held on a $50,000 bail.

