Homeless man allegedly stabs resident during burglary in Long Beach

Long Beach resident stabbed by homeless man during a burglary

Officers arrested a homeless man for allegedly stabbing a Long Beach resident during a burglary Monday morning.

The Long Beach Police Department said the burglary happened at about 5:10 a.m. along South 4th Place next to Alamitos Beach. Officers found the victim with non-life-threatening stab wounds to his upper body.

Police believe the victim struggled with the suspect during the break-in before being stabbed. While the suspect disappeared before police arrived, they located him nearby.

Anthony Bartolo Olivas, 46, refused to surrender to police until they shot him with 40mm less-lethal rounds. Paramedics took Olivas to the hospital after police arrested him.

He was booked for burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. Olivas will be held on a $50,000 bail.