Southern California braces for heat as triple-digit temperatures expected for Inland Empire, valleys

A warm-up is heading to Southern California as triple-digit temperatures are expected to impact the Inland Empire and valleys on Thursday.

The National Weather Service is warning valley communities in San Bernardino and Riverside counties that temperatures are expected to reach up to 106 degrees. Weather officials have issued a heat advisory that will go into effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday and will remain until 8 p.m. Friday.

KCAL News also issued a Next Weather Alert on Monday to help residents prepare for the widespread heat that may affect their daily lives. The alert will be in effect on Thursday and Friday for all communities except the coast.

KCAL meteorologists say this warm-up could bring the hottest temperatures of the year in some areas.

Temperature highs predicted for Thursday:

Carson: 88 degrees

Lakewood: 89 degrees

Norwalk: 93 degrees

La Puente: 97 degrees

Van Nuys Airport: 99 degrees

Calabasas: 104 degrees

Santa Clarita: 102 degrees

Riverside: 102 degrees

Perris: 103 degrees

Lancaster: 105 degrees

As temperatures rise throughout the region, so will the risk of fires. There are multiple fires currently burning in the California area, like the Gifford and Rosa fires, that are also creating low air quality and haze. The NWS has also issued an air quality alert due to "increased fine particle pollution from wildfire smoke."

The NWS encourages people to take precautions during the heat and drink plenty of fluids, remain in air-conditioned rooms, limit physical activity during peak temperatures and look out for heat-related illness.