Heat advisory issued for Inland Empire, valleys ahead of triple-digit weather

A heat advisory has been issued for the Inland Empire and valleys as the region prepares for triple-digit weather, the National Weather Service says.

The advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and will remain until 8 p.m. Thursday for San Bernardino and Riverside County valleys and the Inland Empire. The NWS said temperatures are expected to reach between 95 and 104 degrees.

KCAL News has also issued a Next Weather Alert for Wednesday through Friday for the heat-related event. The alert is meant to prepare communities for weather that might impact daily life.

A high-pressure system will cause a classic summer pattern over Southern California. Coastal communities will experience a warm-up but not as significant as the valleys and high deserts. Temperatures will peak in the 70s, which will still be a few degrees above average.

Weather officials urge vulnerable populations such as young children, pregnant individuals and the elderly to take extra precautions as the hot weather increases the risk of heat-related illness.

Weather officials also warn about a 5 to 10% chance of monsoonal showers or thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The "dry lighting fire" is the main concern if a thunderstorm did form.

After a few days of heat, temperatures will cool down over the weekend with reduced risk across the region.