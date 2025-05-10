Heat advisory in effect Saturday for parts of Southern California

A high-pressure system continues to drive up temperatures across much of the region. Forecasters said temperatures "will be very close to daily records in the valleys."

KCAL News issued a Next Weather Alert as a heat advisory will be in effect through 9 p.m. Saturday for the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas, Agoura Hills, the San Fernando Valley, and the San Gabriel Valley.

It is recommended to limit strenuous activities to early morning and evening. The South Coast Air Quality Management District warns air quality on Saturday will be moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Temperatures along the coast will be tempered by an onshore flow and marine layer, with conditions expected to cool by Sunday.

"The high-pressure ridge will shift east late Saturday into Sunday allowing cooler air from the ocean to surge inland," according to the NWS.

The high in the Inland Empire is expected to reach 103°, across the valleys it will reach 101° and in the Los Angeles and Orange County metro areas, the high will be near 95°.

On Friday, record high-temperature records were set in Woodland Hills at 102°, Burbank at 98°, and in Idyllwild, the high reached 91°.