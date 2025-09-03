Heat advisory extended as persisting sweltering temperatures continue to impact much of Southern California

A heat advisory has been extended through Wednesday evening in Southern California as sweltering temperatures continue to impact the region, increasing fire danger.

The National Weather Service extended the advisory for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties until 6 p.m. Forecasters predict temperatures will remain between 92 and 102 degrees with warm overnight conditions.

KCAL News has also extended the Next Weather Alert through Wednesday for the valleys, deserts, Inland Empire, as well as the LA and Orange County Metro areas.

An NWS flood watch remains in effect for parts of northeastern LA County, including the Bridge Fire burn scar, Antelope Valley, San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor. The plume of monsoonal moisture over the region has increased the possibility of showers and thunderstorms in those communities.

The increased humidity and instability can cause excessive rainfall and flooding. Weather officials said peak rain rates may reach .5 to 1 inch per hour. Several areas received rainfall on Tuesday.

Rain reports from Tuesday:

Mt. San Jacinto: 1.47 increase

Heart Bar: 1.10 inches

Idyllwild: .35 inches

Big Bear Lake: .26 inches

The NWS said the lack of marine clouds will bring 1 to 3 degrees of warming to most areas. The heat will linger through the night and begin to cool off heading into Saturday before another trend is expected to develop.