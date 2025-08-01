Watch CBS News
Local News

HARD Summer music festival returns to Hollywood Park in Inglewood this weekend

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The HARD Summer electronic music festival is returning to the Hollywood Park in Inglewood this weekend.

The sold-out event will take place on Saturday and Sunday on the grounds of the Hollywood Park, which is adjacent to SoFi Stadium. The festival will be spread out on multiple outdoor stages that will feature a blend of hip-hop and EDM artists like Feid, Kaytranada, Busta Rhymes and Dom Dolla.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. on both days and end at 10 p.m. Event organizers say it will take place rain or shine and encourage attendees to plan accordingly.

The fun won't start and end with the music festival. HARD Summer will be hosting HARD Weekender, which hosts three pre-parties and eight after-parties across Los Angeles.

The music festival returns after last year's event led to more than 100 noise complaints from neighbors. Last year, the El Segundo Police Department reported that callers were complaining of "loud booming noises."

At the time, event organizers released a statement saying they were aware of the complaints, adding they "made extensive efforts to mitigate sound levels with operational changes."

"While we always operate within legally acceptable decibel levels, we have sound monitors deployed in the field to monitor and respond to all noise complaints," festival organizers said. "We have been in touch."

Use this link to view HARD Summer's policies and rules. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue