HARD Summer music festival returns to Hollywood Park in Inglewood this weekend

The HARD Summer electronic music festival is returning to the Hollywood Park in Inglewood this weekend.

The sold-out event will take place on Saturday and Sunday on the grounds of the Hollywood Park, which is adjacent to SoFi Stadium. The festival will be spread out on multiple outdoor stages that will feature a blend of hip-hop and EDM artists like Feid, Kaytranada, Busta Rhymes and Dom Dolla.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. on both days and end at 10 p.m. Event organizers say it will take place rain or shine and encourage attendees to plan accordingly.

The fun won't start and end with the music festival. HARD Summer will be hosting HARD Weekender, which hosts three pre-parties and eight after-parties across Los Angeles.

The music festival returns after last year's event led to more than 100 noise complaints from neighbors. Last year, the El Segundo Police Department reported that callers were complaining of "loud booming noises."

At the time, event organizers released a statement saying they were aware of the complaints, adding they "made extensive efforts to mitigate sound levels with operational changes."

"While we always operate within legally acceptable decibel levels, we have sound monitors deployed in the field to monitor and respond to all noise complaints," festival organizers said. "We have been in touch."

Use this link to view HARD Summer's policies and rules.