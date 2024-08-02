Over 911 calls reporting 'loud booming noise' in El Segundo, police say

More than 911 calls have been made to law enforcement in El Segundo and surrounding areas reporting a "loud booming noise," according to police.

The El Segundo Police Department issued an alert at 6:25 p.m. Friday about the noise, saying it may possibly be from large speakers near Los Angeles International Airport, which is located in an area of Los Angeles neighboring the coastal city.

Police said they are actively investigating the noise.

"No additional 911 calls are necessary as they have received over 100 calls regarding this incident," the department said in the alert.

No other details have been released by authorities.