Watch CBS News
Local News

Over 911 calls reporting 'loud booming noise' in El Segundo, police say

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

More than 911 calls have been made to law enforcement in El Segundo and surrounding areas reporting a "loud booming noise," according to police.

The El Segundo Police Department issued an alert at 6:25 p.m. Friday about the noise, saying it may possibly be from large speakers near Los Angeles International Airport, which is located in an area of Los Angeles neighboring the coastal city.

Police said they are actively investigating the noise.

"No additional 911 calls are necessary as they have received over 100 calls regarding this incident," the department said in the alert.

No other details have been released by authorities.

Marissa Wenzke

Marissa Wenzke is a journalist based in Los Angeles. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.