Grocery prices up 13.1% over last 12 months; eating out up 7.6%

Just about everything has gotten more expensive since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers have experienced pain at the pump for months but are finally getting some relief there with gas prices decreasing.

Unfortunately the same cannot be said for grocery shoppers.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices are up 13% over the last 12 months. Naturally, the cost for eating out has also gone up more than 7% over the last year.

This is the highest good prices have been at since 1979.

CBSLA Reporter Jasmine Viel talked to grocery shoppers at a Whole Foods market in Glendale on Wednesday.

"I guess that's true. For example, for these bags I would pay $50 but now it is $80 and you don't buy much but you pay more," Anahit Torosyan said.

Bakery products are among the highest priced items, up 15% since last year.

Shopping expert Trae Bodge with TrueTrae.com told Viel that her best advice right now is to use coupons.

Additionally, Bodge recommended making a list before going to the grocery store, swapping out brand names for generic items, buying essentials in bulk, purchasing organic food selectively and checking out the freezer section.

Unfortunately, there isn't much relief either for people who like to eat out.

Ian McCollum is visiting from Tokyo - his first trip back to the U.S. since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For three people after-tax the other day at the Cheesecake Factory was more than $90 and that's a new experience. I did not like that," McCollum said.

The owner of Carousel Restaurant in Glendale said inflation has kept more customers from coming in -but they've been in business 30 years and they know how to deal with the ups and downs that comes with inflation.

"It hasn't been extremes where we double our prices. A lot of businesses did that and they are not in business anymore," Hampig Milassian said.