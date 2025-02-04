Gov. Gavin Newsom to visit D.C., meet with Trump administration in seeking LA wildfire aid

Gov. Gavin Newsom is traveling to Washington, D.C. to meet with the Trump administration, seeking federal aid for relief efforts in Los Angeles County after wildfires there killed 29 people and left widespread destruction last month.

"The Governor's trip is focused on securing critical disaster aid for the survivors of the Los Angeles fires and ensuring impacted families who lost their homes and livelihoods have the support they need to rebuild and recover," Brandon Richards, deputy director for rapid response in the governor's office, said in a statement Tuesday.

President Trump visited Southern California in late January to see first-hand the devastation left by the Palisades Fire in the coastal community of Pacific Palisades and areas of Malibu, meeting with wildfire survivors and law enforcement and fire officials. Newsom greeted him upon his landing at Los Angeles International Airport, the pair shaking his hands before both addressing reporters.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with California Gov. Gavin Newsom as he speaks to reporters upon arrival to Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 24, 2025, to visit the region devastated by the Palisades and Eaton fires. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

"Most importantly, thank you for being here," Newsom to Trump as he spoke to reporters. "It means a great deal to all of us — not just the folks in Palisades, the folks in Altadena that were devastated. We're gonna need your support. We're gonna need your help. You were there for us during COVID. I don't forget that. And I have all the expectations that we'll be able to work together."

Both the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire, which burned down much of the community of Altadena just outside Pasadena, sparked on Jan. 7. They quickly exploded in size as powerful winds fanned the flames and complicated firefighting efforts, with gusts reaching up to 100 mph in some parts of Southern California. The wildfires are now among the some of the most deadly and destructive recorded in state history, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

During Trump's visit, both he and the governor spoke of a willingness to put their political differences aside in getting aid to LA.

"We're looking to get something completed," Trump said. "And the way you get it completed is to work together. He's the governor of this state... and they're gonna need a lot of federal help."

In the weeks prior, the president had criticized state and local leaders handling the crisis, while also suggesting certain policymaking changes be made before the state receives access to further federal funding for relief. Meanwhile, Newsom had refuted allegations saying certain state policymaking decisions had worsened the natural disaster.

Days after the president's visit, top House Democrats visited the especially hard-hit community of Altadena, many of them saying political conditions should not be placed on the federal aid provided for Los Angeles.

"This is an all-hands-on deck effort. It's going to require local, state and federal engagement with a level of compassion, support and patriotism," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said. "That means we cannot condition any assistance to the people of Altadena, the people of Pasadena, the people of Los Angeles County or the people of California. That is not what Americans do during a time of crisis and need."

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks as U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA), and Eaton Fire survivor Dr. Jacqueline Jacobs, 88, look on at a press conference at the Altadena Disaster Recovery Center on Jan. 30, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. House Democratic leaders and local officials held the press conference near the Eaton Fire burn zone to call for federal disaster aid following the devastating LA wildfires. Getty Images

"We need to make sure that we have disaster aid without conditions," Chu said. "Wildfires know no political party. This is the United States of America, and we help our citizens when they fall victim to a natural disaster — without strings attached — just like we did only a few weeks ago in December for victims of Hurricane Milton and Helene."

A day earlier, the Trump Administration had rescinded a memo issuing a freeze on federal funding.

At the time, Rep. Judy Chu, who represents Altadena and neighboring Pasadena, said more federal funding than what's already been allocated will be needed for rebuilding efforts. She compared the need for aid in California to what was seen last year, when several states devastated by Hurricanes Helene and Milton faced a shortfall in federal aid while still working to recover.

On Dec. 21, former President Joe Biden signed a bill that passed through the House and Senate with overwhelming support from both Democrats and Republicans, which kept the federal government funded so hurricane relief efforts could get much-needed aid.

In a statement from the House of Representatives, announcing the House's passage of the American Relief Act, Oklahoma Republican and Chairman Tom Cole said Congress had an obligation to help those hit by natural disasters across the U.S.

"Disasters know no bounds — they impact cities and states across this nation..." Cole said. "In the face of recent disasters, Americans throughout the country stepped up to help their fellow Americans, and so must Congress."