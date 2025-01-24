Trump set to visit Los Angeles for Palisades Fire zone tour, emergency briefing with local officials

President Trump is expected to visit the Los Angeles area Friday following the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires that caused extensive damage, claiming at least 28 lives and leaving neighborhoods leveled in their wake.

Trump's first presidential trip of his second term comes as Southern California remains on edge amid continued critical fire weather conditions, with multiple new blazes igniting in the region this week as local and state officials launch the rebuilding process.

President Donald Trump takes a question from a reporter during a news conference in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Jan. 21, 2025. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

In a Fox News interview that aired Wednesday, Trump criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other officials, lobbing accusations about the state's water management and threatening to withhold wildfire aid. While in the area Thursday to sign a $2.5 billion wildfire recovery bill package into law, Newsom told reporters that, though he had not yet received details of the president's visit, he intended to meet Trump upon his arrival in Los Angeles.

Air Force One is expected to land at Los Angeles International Airport around 2:40 p.m. From there, Trump will make his way to the Pacific Palisades neighborhood to tour the fire zone, according to the White House.

The president will be joined by First Lady Melania Trump and will meet with officials from the Los Angeles Fire Department along with homeowners affected by the Palisades Fire.

Around 4 p.m., the president will have a fire emergency briefing with Mayor Karen Bass, County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and several other officials. He is expected to be accompanied by several members of California's congressional delegation, including Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman, who represents the area affected by the Palisades Fire.

Trump is not expected to visit the Eaton Fire zone. He will depart Los Angeles early this evening for Las Vegas.