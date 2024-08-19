Gosder Cherilus, former NFL player, accused of urinating on passenger on Delta flight from Boston to Dublin

Former NFL player Gosder Cherilus appears in court after allegedly urinating on Delta passenger Former NFL player Gosder Cherilus appears in court after allegedly urinating on Delta passenger 01:53

BOSTON - Gosder Cherilus, a former NFL offensive lineman and Boston College football star, is accused of urinating on another passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight.

Gosder Cherilus arrested

Cherilus, 40, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty to interfering with the operation of an aircraft, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at his arraignment Monday in East Boston District Court. He was released on $2,500 bail.

Gosder Cherilus in East Boston District Court, August 19, 2024. CBS Boston

Massachusetts State Police said they were called to Logan Airport in Boston around 2 a.m. Sunday after Delta flight 154 from Boston to Dublin, Ireland was returning to the airport. In a statement, police said the flight was diverted "because of an unruly passenger who urinated on another passenger on board."

They identified the passenger as Cherilus.

"Troopers verbally commanded Cherilus to leave the plane, but he became irate and uncooperative. Eventually, Troopers escorted Cherilus to the jet bridge and placed him under arrest," police said in their statement.

Gosder Cherilus apology

Cherilus had no comment for reporters as he left the courthouse Monday morning after new details in the case were released. Later, he released a statement on social media, blaming a sleeping medication.

"I'd like to address the media reports about me that surfaced today regarding a situation that occurred onboard a flight to Ireland this past weekend," Cherilus wrote. "The flight was unexpectedly delayed for approximately four hours, and it did not take off until after 12:30AM. In preparation for the unexpected overnight flight, I took a sleeping medication that I don't normally use, which resulted in behavior that is not representative of my character, and I would like to apologize to the passengers and flight crew."

Former NFL lineman Gosder Cherilus leaving East Boston District Court today after allegedly urinating on another passenger during a Delta Airlines flight to Dublin. He is out on a $2,500 bail. @wbz @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/rhnjD7dWtT — Penny Kmitt (@pennylikeacoin) August 19, 2024

Gosder Cherilus police report

According to the police report, Cherilus appeared drunk when he arrived at Logan Airport. Before the flight took off, he allegedly argued with another passenger over seating arrangements.

Then, about an hour into the flight, investigators said he walked up to an elderly woman, exposed himself, and emptied "his entire bladder for approximately 20 seconds."

Court documents said the passengers and crew on the flight were in complete shock and feared for their safety. The flight crew attempted to stop Cherilus, but they said he became unruly and aggressive.

On his way back to his seat, he allegedly hit an elderly man with his right hand, according to the report.

Cherilus is 6-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 280 pounds. State Police said troopers had to use "two sets of handcuffs to restrain him" when he was arrested because of his size.

Because the incident happened during the flight over Canadian waters there is also a federal investigation underway.

Who is Gosder Cherilus?

Cherilus was an offensive tackle at Boston College for three years, from 2005 to 2007. He was drafted 17th overall in 2008 by the Detroit Lions. He played five seasons in Detroit, two in Indianapolis with the Colts and two more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before ending his career after the 2016 season.

Gosder Cherilus of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sidelines during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 18, 2016. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

"Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful behavior and will cooperate with law enforcement to that end. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel," a Delta spokesperson told WBZ-TV in a statement.

Passengers were put on another flight to Dublin.

Cherilus is due back in court October 11.