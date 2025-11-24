Gavin Rossdale promotes PETA's "Adopt, Don't Shop" pup campaign

Rocker Gavin Rossdale took time to visit some pups at a Los Angeles County animal shelter on Monday, while promoting PETA's "Adopt, Don't Shop" campaign.

During Monday's East Valley Animal Shelter event, the "Give a Shelter Dog an Encore" poster was unveiled, showing the Bush frontman with his guitar and his dog Kaya.

He said earlier this year, his son found Kaya on the shelter's website, and the dog is now a family member.

Gavin Rossdale said he is honored that PETA asked him to be involved in the "Adopt, Don't Shop" campaign. CBS LA

"I was so honored to be asked by PETA to be involved in this because the whole thing about all these animals, and suffering, the innocence of these animals, it just breaks your heart," Rossdale said.

PETA is promoting pet adoptions as U.S. animal shelters face overcrowding. "Every time a breeder sells a puppy, a dog waiting in an animal shelter or struggling to survive on the streets loses a chance at finding a loving home," PETA wrote in a news release.

Rossdale said he has a difficult time being in the shelter, knowing all the pets that are awaiting their forever homes.

"So it's about awareness. So people know, really it's a great option to go to a shelter as opposed to going to these terrible breeders, puppy mills," Rossdale said.

Gavin Rossdale visits dogs at the East Valley Animal Shelter in Van Nuys. CBS LA

Other celebrities who have teamed with PETA to promote adoption include Dylan McDermott, Kathy Griffin, Lisa Ann Walter, Ron Perlman, Tom Hardy, John Stamos, Ryan Eggold, Theo Rossi, and Cristin Milioti.