Gardena man sentenced to over 3 years for assaulting an on-duty USPS employee

A 40-year-old Gardena man was sentenced Monday to nearly 3 ½ years in federal prison for assaulting a United States Postal Service employee just over one year ago.

John Leomen Ross pleaded guilty in November 2024 to one count of assault on a federal employee resulting in bodily injury.

"The defendant here violently attacked a postal employee who was hard at work doing his job," said Acting United States Attorney Joseph McNally.

On Feb. 21, 2024, the victim was delivering mail in Gardena when Ross approached and stopped the USPS employee, yelled at him, upset because he didn't get a package he felt he was supposed to have already received, according to the victim.

Ross asked the employee to deliver his mail to a particular Gardena residence where he was allegedly squatting.

Home surveillance video shows the USPS employee turning away from Ross and attempting to walk away to continue his postal route. Without warning, Ross then hit the USPS employee on the back of the head and then the eye, and then body-slammed the employee to the ground.

"These dedicated letter carriers serve our communities daily, ensuring reliable mail delivery while facing various challenges on their routes. We remain committed to protecting the well-being of these carriers and holding accountable anyone who threatens their livelihood. No one should have to fear for their safety while performing their job," said Matt Shields, Acting Inspector in Charge of the Los Angeles Division.