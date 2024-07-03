Fourth of July heat expected to break records in Antelope Valley

Temperatures pushed into the triple-digit range in parts of Los Angeles County Wednesday as a high-pressure system settled over the region, promising to linger through the Fourth of July holiday weekend and well into next week.

An excessive heat warning for the 5 and 14 freeway corridors, the western San Gabriel Mountains, the Antelope Valley foothills and the Antelope Valley, was extended by the National Weather Service through 6 p.m July 10. Forecasters said much of that area could see temperatures of up to 110 degrees, with interior valleys and foothills possibly reaching 115.

Forecasters noted that the Antelope Valley could shatter a notable heat record over the coming week.

"One interesting climate note is that the record of consecutive days of 110+ at Palmdale and Lancaster is three, and the current forecast has all seven days of the forecast period above 110 there, with strong chances of that continuing through the end of next week," according to the NWS.

Temperatures will creep even higher on Thursday, and again on Friday, which is expected to be the warmest day of the heat wave. The Antelope Valley could potentially reach 116 on Friday, while traditionally warmer valley areas could reach up to 109 degrees.

"It is likely that there will be many high-temperature records on Friday," according to the NWS.

Forecasters said "only minimal cooling" is expected over the weekend, along increasing onshore flow should eventually cool things down along the coasts and slowly move into the valleys. But the high-pressure system is expected to persist, and the heat wave "may push deep into next week," according to the NWS.

The heat won't prevent a 30-minute fireworks show from taking place to celebrate America's birthday Thursday night in Lancaster.

"We have close to 1,800 shells that are going to be going off so it's definitely a real decent-sized show," said Chris Pankonin, a pyrotechnic operator for Garden State Fireworks.

Another excessive heat warning will be in effect until 6 p.m. Monday in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas, San Fernando Valley and eastern San Gabriel Mountains, where temperatures up to 110 degrees are possible.

The San Gabriel Valley will be under a less severe heat advisory until 6 p.m. Sunday, but temperatures there are still expected to reach as high as 105. The Los Angeles coastal area stretching into downtown will be under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Sunday, with temperatures topping out at 85 to 95 degrees.

The high temperatures and low humidity will also create an extended period of elevated to critical fire danger in areas away from the coast, forecasters said. A fire weather watch will be in place from Thursday evening through Friday night in the western Antelope Valley foothills and the 5 Freeway corridor, where forecasters said the hot and dry conditions will be joined by northwest winds potentially gusting from 25 to 40 mph.

"A significant heatwave will affect the region this week and will continue through much of next week, with dangerously hot temperatures across much of the area," according to the NWS. "High temperatures will reach 95 to 105 degrees in many areas away from the coast, with highs upwards of 105 to 115 over interior valleys and foothills, including the Antelope Valley. Very warm to hot conditions could extend closer to the coast by late this week."

Authorities reminded the public to never leave pets or children inside vehicles on days that are even a little warmer than normal, as locked cars can turn into death traps in mere minutes.