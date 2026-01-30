Take a dog for a day, or overnight through Pasadena Humane's expanded foster program

Pasadena Humane is looking for people to take shelter dogs out for a walk, to a park, or even home for an overnighter, as part of its expanded Foster Field Trip and Sleepover programs.

Shelter staff says changing the dog's environment, even for one day, reduces their stress and the activities provide insight into a dog's personality when outside the shelter setting, and it could be pretty fun for humans too.

"Foster field trips give dogs a much-needed break from the shelter environment while allowing participants to enjoy quality time together," Pasadena Humane said in a news release.

Day outings and sleepovers with shelter dogs had been previously reserved for trained volunteers, but starting February 1, Pasadena Humane is expanding the program to the animal-loving public.

Activities could include walks in the park, coffee shop visits, hiking and overnight sleepovers. Even a few hours away from the shelter can make a big difference for an animal's well-being.

Sign-ups open January 28, with appointments beginning February 1. Appointments can be scheduled up to 30 days in advance. Volunteers will be matched with a dog that best fits their planned activity and comfort level.

Visit pasadenahumane.org/foster to sign up for an appointment time.