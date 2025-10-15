Former student charged in alleged stabbing spree at Torrance school

A teen faces multiple attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing three employees at his former school in Torrance earlier this week.

The former student allegedly stabbed three staff members at the Switzer Learning Center and attempted to stab a fourth before running away on Monday morning, according to the Torrance Police Department. Two of the employees were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries while paramedics from the Torrance Fire Department treated the third at the scene.

When officers located and arrested the teen, he indicated that he had left two pipe bombs "in the vicinity of 208 Street and Amapola Avenue," investigators said. The suspect's statement prompted officers to advise residents to avoid the area while they searched for the explosives.

Torrance PD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department searched the area for hours and ultimately found two incendiary devices. LASD's bomb squad deactivated the devices.

Authorities did not release the suspect's identity because he is a minor.

Investigators urged anyone with additional information related to the case to call (310) 328-3456.