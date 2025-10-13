3 Torrance school staff members allegedly stabbed by former student, police say

A former student allegedly stabbed three staff members at a school in Torrance o Monday morning.

Officers from the Torrance Police Department responded to the Switzer Learning Center on Amapola Court around 8:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing. Shortly after arriving, the department issued an alert urging people to avoid the area due to police activity.

According to police, a former student allegedly stabbed three staff members and attempted to stab a fourth before fleeing the scene. Two of the staff members were quickly taken to Harbor General Hospital, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The third was treated at the scene by first responders from the Torrance Fire Department.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Torrance police said during the arrest, the suspect allegedly made a statement indicating he had "placed two pipe bombs in the vicinity of 208 Street and Amapola Avenue."

As a precaution, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department bomb squad was called to the scene.

SkyCal flew over the scene where several police units could be seen. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact TPD at (310) 328-3456.